Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile

said on Wednesday that it successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres.

The launch of Shaheen-III missile was "aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of weapon system," said a statement issued by the media wing of the Pakistani army - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 kms, the statement said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and top army generals congratulated scientists and engineers on the successful test of the missile.

