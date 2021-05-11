20 Palestinians killed in fighting with Israel, including 9 children

-
ALSO READ
Israel strikes Hamas positions in response to rocket attack from Gaza
Palestinians say Israel blocks shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Gaza
Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza Strip toward southern Israel
Israeli jets strike several sites in Gaza after militants fire rockets
Expectations from Biden to change US policies towards Palestinians, Israel
-
Palestinian health officials in the Gaza Strip say a total of 20 people, including nine children, have been killed in fighting with Israel.
The death toll made it one of the bloodiest days of fighting in several years.
The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown on the cause of deaths. At least seven members of one family, including three children, were killed in an explosion in northern Gaza whose origins were unknown.
The Isareli military said it struck a number of Hamas targets in response to continued rocket fire out of Gaza. It said eight militants were struck.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU