Pakistan central bank says FX reserves have fallen by $754 mn to $8.57 bn

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday that its official liquid foreign exchange reserves have fallen by $754 million to $8.57 billion, marking another sharp drop in the country's fast depleting reserves.
"During the week ended on 22-Jul-2022, SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 754 million to US$ 8,575.1 million due to external debt and other payments," the central bank said in its weekly statement on reserves.
Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.8 billion, taking total liquid reserves to $14.4 billion.
