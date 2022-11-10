JUST IN
Elon Musk's Tesla loses 2 years of gains amid Twitter saga, demand fears
Business Standard

Pakistan: Imran Khan's party all set to resume stalled long march today

The long march to Islamabad, demanding fresh general elections, was suspended following an attack on Khan

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Imran Khan

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is poised to resume its stalled long march on Thursday from Wazirabad in Punjab province, where an assassination attempt was made on the former premier last week.

The long march to Islamabad, demanding fresh general elections, was suspended following the attack on Khan.

Khan, 70, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march on November 3.

He underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation.

He is advised to take rest for four to six weeks by doctors.

The former cricketer-turned-politician, who is recovering from injuries, had announced resumption of the long march on Tuesday but later the party changed the decision and rescheduled it for Thursday.

He would join the long march in Rawalpindi when it reaches there in 10 to 14 days.

"PTI vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the march from Wazirabad on Thursday at 2 pm (local time)," PTI Punjab leader and health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told PTI on Wednesday.

"The long march will resume with prayers for those killed and injured in the shooting. A sea of people will reach Islamabad to push the coalition government of 13 parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to announce the date for early elections," she said.

During a meeting presided by Khan at his Lahore residence on Wednesday, it was decided that the "Haqeeqi Azadi" march would move towards Rawalpindi from the spot following a public gathering.

The federal government has not yet granted permission to PTI to hold its rally in Islamabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 09:38 IST

