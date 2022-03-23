Pakistan PM Imran Khan fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Highlights: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, tops Group 2
T20 WC SF2 PAK vs AUS highlights: Wade's cameo takes Australia into final
Sebi levies fine on 3 Titan employees for violating insider trading norms
IND W vs PAK W Highlights: Pooja, Rana and Gayakwad guide India to easy win
-
Pakistan's top election body has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating election code of conduct by addressing a rally in Swat ahead of the local government election in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on March 15 barred him from visiting Swat to address a public rally, but the premier ignored the directives and addressed a rally a day later, the Express Tribune reported.
According to the new ECP code of conduct, no public office holder can visit the districts where elections are being held. The second phase of KhyberPakhtunkhwa local government elections is scheduled for March 31.
The ECP had twice issued notices to Khan for violating the code of conduct.
The last notice was sent on March 21 for addressing a political rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand area.
The Prime Minister and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the notices. According to the petition, The notices have been issued despite new legislation regarding the election campaign.
However, the IHC had refused to restrain the ECP from proceeding against the Prime Minister, saying the commission had a mandate to devise a code of conduct for transparent elections.
The ECP has banned PM Khan from attending meetings during the second phase of Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU