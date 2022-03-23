Greek FM arrives in India, to discuss regional, international issues: MEA

-
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived here Tuesday night on a visit during which he would undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
At the invitation of the external affairs minister, Dendias is on an official visit to India on March 22-23, 2022. This is his first to India.
"A warm welcome to Greek Foreign Minister @NikosDendias on his first official visit to India," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
"Our countries enjoy warm and friendly relations rooted in history and enabled by a mutually beneficial partnership," he said.
The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the two ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The minister will also call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
His visit follows Jaishankar's visit to Athens in June last year.
This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Greece, the MEA said.
