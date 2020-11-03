Pakistan's annual inflation rises 8.9% in October: Bureau of Statistics

-
ALSO READ
Country sees world's highest inflation during 2020: State Bank of Pakistan
Deep Dive with AKB: Why is inflation rising when demand remains low?
August inflation number could be 'unpleasant', says SBI Research report
WPI inflation falls 1.81% in June over fuel prices, but food prices rise
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.63% in August
-
Pakistan’s annual inflation was up 8.9 percent in October year-on-year, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday on its website, slowing from a 9.0 percent annual rise in the previous month.
Increases in the prices of fruits, vegetables, eggs, pulses, fresh milk and chicken underpinned the latest rise in the consumer price index, the bureau said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU