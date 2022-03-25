Pakistan says four soldiers killed in attack claimed by Taliban

-
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis used missiles in Abu Dhabi attack, says UAE envoy
New Year: Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at border points
US, NATO say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine, not withdrawing
US announces $5 mn reward for information on 2015 terror attack in Dhaka
Taliban deny presence of Chinese troops at Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield
-
Militants attempting to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan early on Thursday triggered a shootout with soldiers that killed four Pakistani troops, the military said.
The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to the military statement, the attack happened in Hassan Khel, a border town in North Waziristan, a former militant stronghold, after midnight on Wednesday. It also said that the attack was foiled and that the militants suffered casualties.
The statement did not provide any further details. The Pakistani Taliban are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and they are a separate group from the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan, who took over that country in August.
However, the two groups are close allies and TTP leaders and fighters have over the years sought sanctuary across the border in Afghanistan. Before the Afghan Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August, the two countries often blamed each other for sheltering militants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU