Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride; ex-Spotify CFO takes charge

-
ALSO READ
Netflix, Peloton bring pandemic-stock era to a shuddering halt
Spotify removes an additional 70 episodes of 'Joe Rogan Experience'
Spotify to invest $100 mn in content from marginalised creators: CEO
Netflix cuts fees for all plans in India, moves to expand in country
Peloton lowers forecast after pandemic sales' boom turns to bust
-
The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company.
John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair at Peloton Interactive Inc.
Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over the CEO position.
Peloton had been the subject in media reports this week of a potential takeover target by either Amazon and Nike.
The developments Tuesday deflated hopes for such a deep-pocketed buyer and shares of Peloton slumped 7 per cent before the opening bell.
The company's shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since the pandemic began. They surged more than 400 per cent in 2020 as COVID-19 forced lockdowns and shifted the workout trend from the gym to the home.
In 2021, the shares gave back nearly all of those gains as businesses reopened and people started heading back to gyms. The stock fell further this year amid reports the company would cut back production of bikes and treadmills to try to offset a decline in sales.
There was also a demand late last month from activist investor Blackwells Capital that Peloton remove Foley as CEO and that it consider selling the company amid waning consumer demand.
Peloton also announced 2,800 job cuts globally, including approximately 20 per cent of corporate jobs at the New York City company. The instructors who lead interactive classes for Peloton will not be included in cuts, nor will the content that the company relies on to lure users.
Peloton is looking to reduce its planned capital expenditures for this year by about USD 150 million. The restructuring program is expected to result in approximately USD 130 million in cash charges related to severance and other exit and restructuring activities and USD 80 million in non-cash charges. The majority of the charges will be recorded in fiscal 2022.
The company anticipates at least USD 800 million in annual cost savings once its actions are fully implemented.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU