Pfizer asks US FDA to clear its coronavirus vaccine for use in kids

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Covid-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15.
The request to expand emergency use comes just days after Pfizer released data demonstrating its vaccine was 100 per cent effective and well tolerated by the younger group, reports CNET.
Recently, Pfizer released clinical trial data showing the drug to be both 100 per cent effective at preventing coronavirus infections and well tolerated by the study's 1,131 adolescents who received the vaccine instead of placebo.
While ongoing studies on even younger children use a reduced dose, children in the 12 to 15 age group received the same dose as adults receiving the Pfizer vaccine, the report said.
The findings indicated that the children had overall stronger immune responses one month after the second dose when compared to adults.
"We share the urgency to expand the authorisation of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15," Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer, had said.
The Pfizer-BioNTech jab has not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but has been authorised for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization to prevent Covid-19 for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.
--IANS
vc/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU