Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid, with mild symptoms

-
ALSO READ
USFDA authorises pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's coronavirus pill
US doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk Covid patients
Pfizer's anti-Covid pill Paxlovid could be available in India next week
Covid: Paxlovid rebound can be contagious even with no symptoms, says study
Pfizer seeking authorisation for 4th Covid dose for seniors: Report
-
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that he started taking Pfizer's Paxlovid pill treatment and is isolating while he recovers.
Bourla has received four shots of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the New York drugmaker along with BioNTech. He said in a brief statement issued by the company that he is confident of a quick recovery.
More than 128 million people in the United States have become fully vaccinated with Pfizer's two-shot vaccine since it entered the market more than a year ago and almost 61 million have received an initial booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Scientists say the vaccine still offers solid protection against hospitalization and serious illness. But the evolving virus has made it tougher for vaccines to prevent all forms of illness from developing.
Pfizer and another vaccine maker, Moderna, are updating their shots to provide protection against newer versions of the virus for a fall booster campaign.
Paxlovid also has shown in research to be extremely effective at warding off serious illness if it is administered shortly after symptoms start.
Comirnaty and Paxlovid are the top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment on the market. Combined, they brought in nearly USD 17 billion in sales for Pfizer during the recently completed second quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU