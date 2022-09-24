Plane overshoots runway, closes airport indefinitely in southern France

-
ALSO READ
Luton Airport runway meltdown shows airports vulnerable to climate change
GoAir's Delhi-bound plane rejects take off after dog comes on Leh runway
Over 40 injured after passenger plane catches fire on runway in China
Ahmedabad airport recarpets 3.5 km runway in 75 days, claims record
Go First's aircraft rejects take off as dog comes on Leh airport runway
-
An airport serving France's southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake before dawn on Saturday.
The three people aboard were rescued unharmed from the Boeing 737 that was laden with air freight and came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport outside the city of Montpellier, regional authorities said.
The airport is closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane has been moved, authorities said. An accident investigation in underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 16:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU