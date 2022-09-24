JUST IN
Plane overshoots runway, closes airport indefinitely in southern France

An airport serving France's southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water

AP  |  Paris 

Representative image

An airport serving France's southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake before dawn on Saturday.

The three people aboard were rescued unharmed from the Boeing 737 that was laden with air freight and came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport outside the city of Montpellier, regional authorities said.

The airport is closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane has been moved, authorities said. An accident investigation in underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 16:11 IST

