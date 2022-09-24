JUST IN
World Bank president Malpass says won't resign over climate change remark
Lanka declares key govt building locations in Colombo as high security zone
Vladimir Putin stages 'votes' to annex occupied Ukrainian territories
Economist Roubini expects a 'long, ugly' recession, stocks sinking 40%
Assistance to Pakistan's F-16 not designed as a message to India: Pentagon
Booker-winning author Hilary Mantel, dies at 70, confirms HarperCollins UK
MEA issues advisory for Indians in Canada amid rising hate crimes
Vladimir Putin's conscripts won't win his war but may drag it out
UK Home Secretary visits Leicester to take stock of recent communal unrest
At least 26 dead during protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
'Destruction, massacre' outcomes of US, NATO presence in region: Iran Prez
Business Standard

Canada confirms 17,325 fresh Covid-19 cases in the week ending Sept 17

Canada confirmed 17,325 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending September 17, health authorities have announced.

Topics
Canada | Coronavirus

IANS  |  Ottawa 

Canada

Canada confirmed 17,325 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending September 17, health authorities have announced.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday that the number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country reached 4,233,468 and 44,992 respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 10.1 per cent, and tests per 100,000 people were 62.

The government is expected to lift the Covid-19 border restrictions at the end of this month with the expiry of a cabinet order affecting mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.

Meanwhile, ArriveCan, an app to input international travellers' vaccine status and test results, will become an optional tool for customs and immigration, according to local media reports.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Canada

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 11:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.