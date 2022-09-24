Canada confirms 17,325 fresh Covid-19 cases in the week ending Sept 17

-
Canada confirmed 17,325 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending September 17, health authorities have announced.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday that the number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country reached 4,233,468 and 44,992 respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.
The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 10.1 per cent, and tests per 100,000 people were 62.
The government is expected to lift the Covid-19 border restrictions at the end of this month with the expiry of a cabinet order affecting mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.
Meanwhile, ArriveCan, an app to input international travellers' vaccine status and test results, will become an optional tool for customs and immigration, according to local media reports.
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 11:33 IST
