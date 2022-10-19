PM Modi congratulates Ulf Kristersson on becoming Sweden's new PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday congratulated Ulf Kristersson on his election as the next Prime Minister of and said he looks forward to working closely with his Swedish counterpart to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries.

The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Kristersson, the conservative Moderate Party leader as the prime minister.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mr. Ulf Kristersson on his election as the next Prime Minister of . I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our multi-faceted partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes.

