PM Modi congratulates Ulf Kristersson on becoming Sweden's new PM

PM Modi congratulated Ulf Kristersson on becoming the next Prime Minister of Sweden and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen partnership between the two countries

Topics
Narendra Modi | Sweden | India Prime Minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Ulf Kristersson on his election as the next Prime Minister of Sweden and said he looks forward to working closely with his Swedish counterpart to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries.

The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Kristersson, the conservative Moderate Party leader as the prime minister.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mr. Ulf Kristersson on his election as the next Prime Minister of Sweden. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our multi-faceted partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 11:24 IST

