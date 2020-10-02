PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump 'quick recovery' from Covid

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, President Trump had announced that he and his wife Melania Trump have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi: "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUSa quick recovery and good health."
The US President and Melania are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together," Melania tweeted.
Donald Trump and Melania Trump underwent COVID-19 test after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.
