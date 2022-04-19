JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Change in govt in Islamabad, an opportunity for normalising India-Pak ties
Business Standard

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to visit Ukraine's Lviv on Tuesday

Container towns for internal refugees are being created, the official said, adding that women and children fleeing from eastern Ukraine will find refuge there

Topics
Poland | Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict

ANI 

Scant progress evacuating Ukrainians despite Russian ceasefire promise

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of his chancellery, said.

At the initiative of the Polish government, container towns for internal refugees are being created, the official said, adding that women and children fleeing from eastern Ukraine will find refuge there.

"The first of them will be opened today by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Lviv," Dworczyk tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 19 2022. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.