Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to visit Ukraine's Lviv on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Leaders of Poland, Czech, Slovenia travel to Kyiv in EU show of support
Poland's PM blames Germany for blocking tougher sanctions on Russia
US deploys additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Biden
European Union launches legal action against Poland over court rulings
Kamala Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over fighter jets for Ukraine
-
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of his chancellery, said.
At the initiative of the Polish government, container towns for internal refugees are being created, the official said, adding that women and children fleeing from eastern Ukraine will find refuge there.
"The first of them will be opened today by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Lviv," Dworczyk tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU