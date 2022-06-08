Political foes revel in UK PM Boris Johnson's woes in Parliament

-
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson says UK does not tolerate extremist groups
Boris Johnson returns to UK from India amidst more partygate fines
UK lawmakers vote on whether to probe Johnson's alleged lies
PM Modi reiterates support for Afghanistan after talks with Boris Johnson
India wants Russians out from Ukraine, says British PM Boris Johnson
-
A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Wednesday that he is getting on with his job, as he faced Parliament for the first time since 41% of his own party's lawmakers called for him to quit.
Johnson has been left teetering after surviving a no-confidence vote by Conservative Party legislators by a narrower-than-expected margin. A total of 148 of the 359 Tory lawmakers voted against him in Monday's ballot.
Johnson says he plans to move on and focus on bread-and-butter issues such as clearing national health care backlogs, tackling crime, easing a cost-of-living crisis and creating high-skilled jobs in a country that has left the European Union.
As for jobs, I'm going to get on with mine, he told lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.
But Johnson's party opponents say they have not given up on pushing him out. They fear that Johnson, his reputation tarnished by revelations of COVID-19 lockdown-breaching government parties, will doom the party to defeat in the next national election, which is due to be held by 2024.
Still, Conservative lawmakers dutifully cheered Johnson during a noisy Prime Minister's Questions, while opponents relished the prime minister's problems.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said any Conservatives inclined to give Johnson another chance would be disappointed.
They want him to change but he can't, Starmer said.
Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford called Johnson a lame duck prime minister presiding over a divided party in a disunited kingdom. And Labour lawmaker Angela Eagle asked: If 148 of his own backbenchers don't trust him, why on Earth should the country?
Johnson replied that in a long political career so far, I have of course picked up political opponents all over the place.
But he said absolutely nothing and no one is going to stop us getting on and delivering for the British people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU