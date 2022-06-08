US Prez Biden flying to Germany on June 25 for attending G7 summit

-
ALSO READ
Protecting democracy a 'challenge of our time': Biden to world leaders
At democracy summit, Biden stresses making govts transparent, accountable
Germany pledges additional 10 bn euros for India's climate action targets
US announces second global Covid-19 summit virtually on May 12
How will being invited to G7 summit impact India's foreign policy?
-
US President Joseph R Biden will travel to Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 25 to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' Summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in an official statement on Tuesday.
During the summit, the US President Biden and other G-7 leaders will hold discussions on the global issues including the G-7's unwavering support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, economic and democratic resilience, tackling the climate crisis, development infrastructure, global health security, and the food and energy crisis caused by Russia's war of aggression, the statement further said.
It added that Biden will travel to Madrid in Spain on June 28 for the 2022 NATO Summit where the allied leader will endorse a new Strategic Concept to guide NATO's transformation over the next decade.
This will focus on strengthening deterrence and defence, building resilience against transnational threats including cyber and climate and deepening partnerships with democratic partners in Europe and Asia in order to strengthen the rules-based international order.
The G7 Summit is scheduled to be held on June 26-28 this year, at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany. The G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the United States and Canada.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU