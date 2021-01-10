Power supply restored in many Pak cities hours after massive blackout

-
ALSO READ
After Mumbai's power outage, Tata power to upgrade city's islanding system
Power ministry to send central team to study Mumbai outage, find solutions
MERC begins hearing on Mumbai power outage, may pass directions soon
Sri Lanka imposes daily electricity cuts after nation-wide power outage
Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage; local trains held up
-
Power supply was restored fully or partially on Sunday in many cities in Pakistan, including the national capital Islamabad, hours after several towns in the country plunged into darkness following a huge blackout due to a fault in the power distribution system.
The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities. Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout.
Pakistan Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said that technical teams were working to fully restore the power supply.
He said that electricity supply was restored fully or partially in many cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Faisalabad but it would take some time before the restoration of normal supply.
Khan, along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, told reporters that the power supply snapped at 11:41 pm on Saturday after a technical fault at Guddu power plant in Sindh province.
It had what we call a cascading effect' and shut down the power system, choking about 10,320 megawatt of electricity, he said, adding that it was the precise amount of energy needed for the entire country during the winter nights.
He said it was still unknown what exactly triggered the shutdown that caused the drop in the system frequency from about 50 to zero.
Our teams are working to pinpoint the cause of sudden drop in frequency, he said, adding that three major supply lines originated from Guddu power plant and it was not known which was the first to experience the drop in frequency.
Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the transmission system was old and blamed the previous governments for neglecting it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU