JUST IN
Russia's war naked aggression; India, France working to mitigate outcome
China's drought impacts over 900 mn people; threatens food, energy security
Mass fish deaths in Europe's Oder river blamed on brackish water algae
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia, no casualty reported
Boeing behind schedule in getting approval for Max jets: Federal official
China pledges over $90 million for flood-hit Pakistan: Ambassador Nong Rong
Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina, Charleston after pounding Florida
Nobel Prize season arrives amid Russia-Ukraine war, nuclear fears, hunger
Iran says it has arrested nine foreigners over anti-hijab protests
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Russia's war naked aggression; India, France working to mitigate outcome
Business Standard

Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sumatra leaving 1 dead, 11 injured

A strong and shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sumatra island on Saturday, killing a resident, injuring 11 and damaging more than a a dozen houses and buildings, police said

Topics
Indonesia | Death toll | Earthquake

AP  |  Jakarta 

indonesia earthquake
Representative image

A strong and shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sumatra island on Saturday, killing a resident, injuring 11 and damaging more than a a dozen houses and buildings, police said.

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 40 km (24.8 miles) northeast of Sibolga, a coastal city in North Sumatra province, according to the US Geological Survey. It was 13 km (8 miles) deep.

The pre-dawn earthquake was followed by two 5.0 magnitude aftershocks.

A 62-year-old man died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Tarutung village, which is closest to the epicentre, said local police chief Johanson Sianturi. Eleven people have been injured and at least 15 houses and buildings damaged in the village, he said.

Authorities were still investigating the full extent of the damage.

A footage released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency showed several residents evacuating an injured person by a van to a hospital while panicked voices cried for help. The agency also showed several people receiving treatment and walls cracked by the earthquake.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 17:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.