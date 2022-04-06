Putin-Zelenskyy meeting possible only after treaty ready: Kremlin

-
ALSO READ
Vladimir Putin's days are numbered if he fails in Ukraine: UK Minister
Ukraine invasion puts Russia's sports status at risk, explains Edwin Moses
Will 'respond decisively' if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden told Zelenskyy
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
US, allies to respond decisively if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden to Putin
-
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is possible only after a peace treaty is ready, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Nothing has changed for us. We do not reject the possibility of such a meeting for our President," Peskov told a daily briefing on Tuesday.
"But we repeat once again that such a meeting is possible only after the text of the document is agreed upon," he added.
Moscow and Kiev have conducted several rounds of negotiations aimed at finalising a treaty to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU