MediaTek, Qualcomm popular among users for 5G, mobile gaming: Report

-
ALSO READ
MediaTek, Tessolve to roll out edge-AI enabled smart device ecosystem
MediaTek emerges as preferred chipset partner in India in 2021: Report
MediaTek expects 10-18% revenue growth in second quarter: Report
Joe Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips
Qualcomm, MediaTek gain big in smartphone application chip market
-
Chipmakers MediaTek and Qualcomm are the popular choices among consumers when it comes to 5G performance and mobile gaming, a report said on Tuesday.
According to market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), MediaTek has made in-roads into the value for money 5G smartphone segment (Rs 7,001-Rs 24,999), while Qualcomm dominates the premium 5G smartphone segment (over Rs 25,000).
"Whether it be for gaming or for enhanced content creation and consumption, India's young consumers demand the best-in-class experiences," CMR's Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Prabhu Ram, said in a statement.
"As 5G capable smartphone offerings diffuse to lower price tiers, and 5G gets more democratised, they make powerful experiences possible for consumers," he added.
The report mentioned that three in every four smartphone users feel that a chipset is very important while selecting a smartphone brand.
Seven in every eight smartphone users are aware of MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology, and 92 per cent of the consumers are satisfied with MediaTek HyperEngine's performance, the report said.
Qualcomm scores highest in industry leadership (93 per cent) while considering chipsets offering 5G technology. 86 per cent of those surveyed are aware of Qualcomm Elite Gaming and an overwhelming majority are satisfied with its performance, it added.
The survey -- that included 1,184 smartphone users -- indicated that 81 per cent are aware of Apple Bionic Chip and 84 per cent of those believe Apple is a visionary brand.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU