Qualcomm settles antitrust dispute with Taiwan regulators for $89 million

In 2017, the commission fined Qualcomm $778 million for refusing to sell chips to mobile handset makers

Reuters  |  Taipei 

FILE PHOTO: Qualcomm's logo is seen at its booth at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing | Photo: Reuters

Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is settling an antitrust case brought against it by Taiwan regulators by paying T$2.73 billion ($89 million), the island's Fair Trade Commission said on Friday.

The commission said Qualcomm also agreed to bargain in good faith with other chip and phone makers in patent-licensing deals. In 2017, the commission fined Qualcomm $778 million for refusing to sell chips to mobile handset makers that wouldn't agree to its patent-licensing terms and for cutting iPhone maker Apple Inc a royalty discount in exchange for the exclusive use of Qualcomm's modem chips in the past.

 
First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 08:46 IST

