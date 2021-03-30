Received no compensation claims: Japanese owner of Ever Given ship

-
ALSO READ
Suez Canal suspends traffic as container ship stuck like 'beached whale'
Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal offers apology
Plan made to refloat container ship blocking Suez Canal using tide
Suez Canal stays blocked despite efforts to dislodge massive container ship
Oil price falls 1% after container ship blocking Suez Canal refloats
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Shoei Kisen, the Japanese owner of a giant container ship which stuck and blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week, has not received any claims or lawsuits to seek compensation for damages from the blockage, a company official said on Tuesday.
"There have been no claims or lawsuits against our company related to the incident," Yumi Shinohara, deputy manager at Shoei Kisen's fleet management department, told Reuters by phone.
"We are still investigating the cause of the incident and the cost including insurance payment and potential compensation for damage," she said, without elaborating.
Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt's Suez Canal after tugs refloated the Shoei Kisen's 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given which had caused a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway.
The owner and insurers of one of the world's largest container ships could face claims totalling millions of dollars even if the ship was refloated quickly, industry sources have said.
The ship's hull is insured by Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, which is under MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc, while UK P&I Club is also the insurer for the ship, Shinohara said.
UK P&I Club has said that it was the protection and indemnity insurer for the Ever Given.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU