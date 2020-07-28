JUST IN
Reckitt Benckiser second quarter result tops estimates, raises forecast

Reckitt Benckiser Plc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as cautious customers stocked up on Lysol and Dettol disinfectants and Mucinex cough syrup during the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters 

Reckitt Benckiser second quarter result tops estimates, raises forecast

(Reuters) - Consumer products maker Reckitt Benckiser Plc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, as cautious customers stocked up on Lysol and Dettol disinfectants and Mucinex cough syrup during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like-for-like sales for the three months ended June 30 rose 10.5%, handily beating company-provided estimates of 7.8%.

The Slough-based company also said it expects high-single-digit underlying revenue performance in 2020 compared with the mid-single-digit sales growth initially expected.

 

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 12:15 IST

