Refurbished smartphone market grows 15% globally, Apple leads

-
ALSO READ
The all-new iPhone SE: Small, but affordable smartphone which packs a punch
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models to come with punch-hole OLED displays
Small fraction of iPhone users use Self Service Repair Programme: Study
Taiwan's Pegatron to manufacture Apple iPhones worth Rs 7,258 crore
Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7: Govt official
-
The global refurbished smartphone market saw a 15 per cent (on-year) growth, led by Latin America and India, and Apple maintained its lead in the secondary market as Samsung inched closer, a new report showed on Wednesday.
With new flagship smartphone prices remaining at the higher end, a larger share of consumers considered buying refurbished models of popular brands like Apple and Samsung, says Counterpoint Research's 'Global Refurb Smartphone Tracker'.
"Trade-ins are the fastest-growing source for such pre-owned smartphones, the volume of which grew more than 10 per cent globally in 2021. We are seeing a YoY increase in volumes among refurb players in developing markets like China, India, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa," said senior analyst Glen Cardoza.
These markets will grow more as they have many unorganized businesses and a large rural demographic yet to be captured.
Latin America and India lead with the highest growth rates, at 29 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.
"There were supply shortages in the secondary market in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns and other supply chain disruptions. But the market roared back in 2021," said research director Jeff Fieldhack.
There are large consumer appetites for flagships and the latest flagships have the highest point-of-sale prices in India and LATAM.
"The secondary market offers consumers the ability to access these devices at ASPs 60 per cent lower than new versions. The improved durability and high quality of flagships make them very appealing in the secondary market," Fieldhack added.
Keeping sustainability in mind, some OEMs have started advertising and assuring all stakeholders about their sustainable practices, right from sourcing and production to the end of device lifecycle.
"This is an ongoing set of initiatives that will gather more steam in the coming quarters. OEMs will have to balance the cost of sustainability with their profit," the report noted.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU