Republicans gather numbers to confirm vote for Trump's court pick

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has given the party the 51 votes needed to move forward with voting on Trump’s candidate to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday. The move ensures a bitter political battle.
Democrats argued there should be no confirmation in an election year. President Trump says he will announce his nominee on Saturday.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to hold a confirmation vote before the election in November, but a question mark had hung all week over whether enough Republicans in the chamber would back him.
