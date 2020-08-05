Roche gets USFDA okay for transplant patients Epstein-Barr virus test

JUST IN
Roche has received authorisation from the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cobas 6800/8800 diagnostic tests for transplant patients

Reuters  |  ZURICH 

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche has received authorisation from the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cobas 6800/8800 diagnostic tests for transplant patients, the company said on Wednesday.

The tests are used to detect Epstein-Barr virus DNA levels, linked to a range of diseases including cancer. The tests had previously been granted a breakthrough device designation by the FDA.

 

 

 

 

 

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Wed, August 05 2020. 14:32 IST

