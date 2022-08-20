China's July Russian coal imports hit five-year high as West shuns Moscow

-
ALSO READ
Europe's rivers run dry as drought could be worst in over 500 years
Deal to unblock Ukraine's grain at Black Sea helps Russian farmers, economy
Irrational: Kremlin slams Zelenskyy's call for int'l travel ban on Russians
Pakistan stays on sidelines as UN debates Russia-Ukraine crisis: Report
339 kids killed in Ukraine in four months since Russia's invasion
-
China's coal imports from Russia jumped 14 per cent in July from a year earlier to their highest in at least five years, as China bought discounted coal while Western countries shunned Russian cargoes over its invasion of Ukraine.
China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That was the highest monthly figure since comparable statistics began in 2017, up from 6.12 million tonnes in June and 6.49 million tonnes in July 2021.
Western countries were avoiding cargoes from Russia ahead of a European Union ban on Russian coal that came into force on Aug. 11, aimed at reducing the Kremlin's energy revenue over its February invasion.
The ban has forced Russia to target buyers such as China and India and sell at a steep discount.
Russian thermal coal with a heating value of 5,500 kilocalories (kcal) traded around $150 a tonne on a cost-and-freight basis in late July, while coal of the same quality at Australia's Newcastle port was assessed at more than $210 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Some Chinese traders expect more Russian coal to flow into China in the fourth quarter when utilities in northern China build stocks for the winter heating season.
July shipments of Indonesian coal, mostly cheap, low-quality thermal coal with a heating value below 3,800 kcal, were 11.7 million tonnes. That was up 22% from June but down 40% from a year earlier. China has reduced its overall coal imports in recent months amid surging domestic output.
Power plants in southern China have increased tenders to buy Indonesian coal in August as it is cheaper than domestic coal, while demand for coal-fired power generation has been boosted by a record heat wave.
Indonesian thermal coal with a heating value at 3,800 kcal changed hand at about $78 a tonne on a FOB basis last week, which would still below about 690 yuan ($101) for local coal when considering shipping costs.
China's customs data showed zero coal shipment from Australia in July.
($1 = 6.8091 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu; editing by Richard Pullin and William Mallard)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU