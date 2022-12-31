JUST IN
India's presidencies in SCO, G20 to strengthen world stability: Putin
PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express
Indian govt bodies world's top victims of cyber attacks in 2022: Report
2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023
PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata
Over 19,400 road accidents occurred due to driver's loss of control in 2021
Uttarakhand CM promises all possible support to Rishabh Pant after accident
Cash-strapped Mizoram gets Bangla refugee influx; border talks with Assam
Pele will live forever in the hearts of all football fans: Pinarayi Vijayan
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother Heeraben
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's presidencies in SCO, G20 to strengthen world stability: Putin

Vladimir Putin voiced confidence that India's presidencies of the SCO and G20 will build multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries and will strengthen the stability and security in Asia

Topics
G20  | Vladimir Putin | Asia

Press Trust of India  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday voiced confidence that India's presidencies of the SCO and G20 will build multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries and will strengthen the stability and security in Asia and the entire world.

While India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, it took over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 16.

In his New Year messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin noted that Russia and India marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2022 and, relying on positive traditions of friendship and mutual respect, the countries continue to develop their specially privileged strategic partnership, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin said the two countries carried out large-scale trade and economic projects in addition to energy, military technology and other areas of cooperation, and coordinated efforts in addressing important matters of regional and global agendas.

I am confident that India's recently started SCO and G20 presidencies will open new opportunities for building multi-dimensional Russia-India cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of strengthening stability and security in Asia and the entire world, he said.

India has not yet criticised the Russian attack on Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis should be resolved through dialogue.

The SCO comprising China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan is a Eurasian political, economic and security organisation. It is the world's largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population, and more than 30% of global GDP.

The G20 comprises 19 countries -- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK and the US -- and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 00:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.