Russia declares ceasefire near Azovstal plant to ensure civilian evacuation

Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russia's Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Russia's armed forces and the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25 will unilaterally cease all hostilities" to ensure the safe evacuation of the specified category of civilians (workers, women and children), the Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

It added that the civilians will be taken "in any direction they choose," Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was guided by "purely humanitarian principles," the Ministry said.

