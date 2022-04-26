Russia declares ceasefire near Azovstal plant to ensure civilian evacuation

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine war: 5,000 people killed in Mariupol, 170K remain under siege
Ukraine says Russian troops seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb from Russians; battle for Mariupol rages
Russia- Ukraine conflict: Nearly 40,000 have fled Mariupol in past week
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
-
Russia's Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol for the safe evacuation of civilians.
Russia's armed forces and the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25 will unilaterally cease all hostilities" to ensure the safe evacuation of the specified category of civilians (workers, women and children), the Ministry said on Monday in a statement.
It added that the civilians will be taken "in any direction they choose," Xinhua news agency reported.
The decision was guided by "purely humanitarian principles," the Ministry said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU