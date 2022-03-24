Russia expels several American diplomats, declares them 'persona non grata'

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
Turkish President orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy
NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded
IMF approves extended credit release of $ 212 mn to Congo: Executive Board
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
-
Russia has expelled several American diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and declared them "persona non grata", a State Department spokesperson has said, days after the US ousted Russian staff at the United Nations.
Earlier this month, the US expelled 12 diplomats from Russia's mission to the UN, saying they engaged in espionage activities. The move was described by Russia as a hostile action and gross violation of the commitments by the US as the host country of the United Nations headquarters.
"We can confirm that the US Embassy received a list of diplomats declared "persona non grata" from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 23, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.
After the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war of words and sanctions have intensified between the two countries.
The US has imposed severe sanctions against Russia. This includes individual and economic. Russia too has imposed sanctions against US officials, including President Joe Biden.
This is Russia's latest unhelpful and unproductive step in our bilateral relationship. We call on the Russian government to end its unjustified expulsions of US diplomats and staff, the spokesperson said.
Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments," the spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU