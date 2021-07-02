Russia strongly rejects involvement in cyberattacks on US claimed by NSA

-
ALSO READ
NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russian intelligence
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking federal agencies
US authorities still unravelling 'sophisticated' hack of nine govt agencies
Hacker leaks 1.9 million user records of photo editing app Pixlr
Sensitive data of over 325,000 Indian users leaked in BuyUCoin hack
-
The Russian Embassy to the United States has strongly rejected the alleged involvement of the Russian authorities in a series of cyberattacks on government and private facilities in the United States and other countries.
Earlier this week, the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published a report in which they accused the Russian intelligence services of carrying out a series of cyberattacks in 2019-2021.
"We strictly deny the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks 'on government and private facilities in the United States and abroad.' We emphasize that fighting against cybercrime is an inherent priority for Russia and an integral part of its state policy to combat all forms of crime. A wide range of law enforcement instruments is used for its implementation," the Russian embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Thursday.
"We hope that the American side will abandon the practice of unfounded accusations and focus on professional work with Russian experts to strengthen international information security, and in this context, on joint efforts to combat cybercrime. Besides, it's high time to put things in order on the American soil, from where constant attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia emerge," the diplomatic mission added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU