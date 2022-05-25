Russia to continue military operation in Ukraine until 'all goals met'

will continue its "special military operation" in despite the sanctions and increased Western assistance to Kiev, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said.

"We will continue the special military operation until all objectives are accomplished, despite the large-scale Western assistance to Kiev, and the sanctions pressure on Russia," local media reported, citing Shoigu during a meeting of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Shoigu added that was intentionally slowing its offensive in "to avoid civilian casualties", Xinhua news agency reported.

"Silence regimes are being introduced and humanitarian corridors are being created for the evacuation of civilians from nearby settlements," he said.

started its special military operation in on February 24.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)