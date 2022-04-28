Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation drives Q1 jump in gold demand, WGC says

-
ALSO READ
Global Q3 gold demand down 7% at 831 tonnes ETF outflows: WGC
Gold consumption highest among Indian middle-income group
India's gold mine output 1.6 tonnes in 2020; may rise to 20 tonnes/yr: WGC
We're working to make gold fungible...a perfect global currency: WGC CEO
Chris Wood hikes exposure to crypto currency; sells gold for Bitcoin
-
By Eric Onstad
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for gold surged 34% year-on-year in the first quarter to the highest in over three years, driven by investors worried about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Thursday.
Strong demand for gold-based exchange traded funds (ETFs) helped to boost total gold demand to 1,234 tonnes in the first three months of 2022, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018, it added.
The first quarter total was also above the five-year average of 1,039 tonnes.
"Gold ETFs had their strongest quarterly inflows since Q3 2020, fuelled by safe-haven demand," the WGC said.
GRAPHIC: Gold Demand Increases in Q1 2022 on strong EFT flows https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkryklqpm/Q1%202022%20Gold%20Demand%20WGC.png
Spot gold prices rallied to $2,069.89 an ounce last month, a whisker away from a record peak touched in 2020, on mounting fears about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and spiking inflation.
Gold ended the first quarter 6% higher, but slipped to a two-month low on Wednesday as the dollar rallied on expectations of aggressive U.S. monetary policy tightening. [GOL/]
The WGC said purchases of small bars and coins in the first quarter slid by 20%, hit by renewed lockdowns in China and historically high prices in Turkey.
Jewellery buying was lacklustre, easing by 7% on softer demand in major consumers India and China.
Central banks added 84 tonnes to official gold reserves, which was down 29% compared to the same period last year, but more than double the level of the previous quarter.
The outlook was uncertain since it was unclear when the Ukraine conflict would see a resolution, but the WGC said it expected gold investment to keep rising during the rest of the 2022 while consumers may shy away.
"Consumer demand is likely to be pressured by rising prices and widespread economic slowdown," it said.
GOLD DEMAND (T)*
Q1 2022 Q4 Q1 y-o-y
2021 2021 %
change
Jewellery fabrication 517.8 719.2 538.7 -4%
- Jewellery 474.0 716.8 509.3 -7%
consumption
- Jewellery inventory 43.7 2.4 29.4 49%
Technology 81.7 85.9 81.0 1%
- Electronics 67.0 70.6 66.2 1%
- Other Industrial 12.0 12.5 11.9 1%
- Dentistry 2.7 2.7 2.9 -7%
Investment 550.7 304.4 181.8 203%
- Bar and coin 281.9 322.3 351.8 -20%
- ETFs & similar 268.8 -17.9 -170.0 -
Central banks 83.8 41.2 117.5 -29%
GOLD DEMAND 1234.0 1150.8 919.1 34%
OTC and other -77.4 84.7 189.7 -
TOTAL DEMAND 1156.6 1235.5 1108.8 4%
* Source: World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Q1 2022
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU