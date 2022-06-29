Russia-Ukraine conflict: Only a monster would attack a mall, says survivor

-
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
What is NATO military alliance?
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
-
The mall was nothing extraordinary, but in the middle of a war it was an escape for those in this Ukrainian city who had decided not to flee. Then it exploded in a Russian airstrike.
In moments on Monday afternoon, a summer hangout became a hellish inferno.
Life and death depended on a shopper's decision whether to heed yet another air raid siren and take shelter. Among those who stayed, at least 18 are dead, more than 20 are missing and scores are wounded.
The crowded mall in Kremenchuk, which housed the largest toy store in town, is now the latest shorthand for allegations of war crimes against Russia. As with earlier attacks on a theater, a train station and a hospital elsewhere in Ukraine, authorities in Moscow said the mall was not the target.
One day after the airstrike, the scene still smelled of charred debris. Grit hung in the air, irritating the skin and throats. Visitors laid red carnations, a spot of color in the still-smoking ruins.
Images on social media showed the burned body of a woman, white sneakers still intact, who appeared to have been caught in the blast as she tried to run. In another video, around the time of impact, a man could be heard calling for his mother.
One mall employee, who gave only his first name, Oleksandr, said he had stepped outside with a colleague for a cigarette when the air raid siren went off. He described the moment of impact.
There was darkness in my eyes for two minutes, he said. There was a black tunnel, smoke, fire. I started to crawl. I saw the sun up there, and my brain was telling me I needed to save myself.
Everything was on fire, he said. A blast wave threw him under a car. He couldn't hear. Bits of shrapnel were embedded in his leg.
Thank God that was it, he said. I was very lucky.
He estimated 1,000 shoppers and employees had been in the mall at the time, contradicting Russia's claim that it was empty.
Kateryna Romashnya had just reached the mall on her walk home from work when the explosion threw her to the ground and blew out nearby windows. Stunned, she estimated that 10-15 minutes passed before another explosion occurred.
I realized I needed to get away, Romashnya said, and she ran with all her strength.
It was terrifying, she said, and began to cry.
You have to be a real monster to destroy a mall, she said. I don't have words anymore.
Ukrainian authorities said that in addition to the direct hit on the mall, a factory was struck, but denied it housed weapons, as Russian officials alleged.
Dr. Kostyantyn Manayenkov, the chief surgeon at a Kremenchuk hospital treating the wounded, said nine people in intensive care were in very bad condition. There had been skull injuries and some amputations, he said.
Some bodies were so badly burned that they were unrecognizable, said Denis Monastyrsky, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, who visited the scene. Identifying them could take days, he added.
Those inside the mall had had seven to 10 minutes to leave and get to safety when the warning sounded, he said. A shelter was just across the street.
Monastyrsky again pleaded with Ukrainians who have lived with such sirens for four months now to understand the danger and to act.
The country's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, emphasized that all Ukrainians must remain alert and expect a similar strike every minute.
But near sunset on Tuesday, some residents could only stand and stare at the debris.
Say something! one man cried, trying to rouse them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU