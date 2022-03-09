Chinese Premier Xi holds virtual summit with leaders of France, Germany

Chinese President had a virtual summit with French President and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that the combined impact of major global changes and the pandemic, both unseen in a century, has brought multiple global challenges that need to be addressed through global cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that and the EU share much common understanding on promoting peace, seeking development and advancing cooperation, Xi said, "We need to shoulder our responsibility to bring more stability and certainty to a turbulent and fluid world."

Xi said it is important for the two sides to enhance dialogue, stay committed to cooperation, and promote steady and sustained progress of China-EU relations.

The two sides need to continue upholding multilateralism and advancing major global agenda, he added.

"The European side values the important and positive role of in global affairs, and is willing to engage in close cooperation with to jointly tackle climate change, public health and other major global challenges," Macron and Scholz said.

The two leaders said the European side is ready to work with China for a successful EU-China summit, and to move forward France-China, Germany-China and EU-China relations.

The leaders exchanged views on the key issue of the current situation in Ukraine.

Macron and Scholz shared their assessment and positions on the current situation in Ukraine, saying that Europe is facing the worst crisis since World War II.

and support reaching a settlement through negotiation and giving peace a chance, they noted.

Xi stressed that the current situation in Ukraine is worrisome, and the Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported, he said.

The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even running out of control, Xi stressed.

China commends the mediation efforts by and on Ukraine, he said, adding that China will stay in communication and coordination with France, and the EU and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the community.

"We need to call for maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis," Xi said, adding that China has put forward a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and stands ready to provide Ukraine with further humanitarian aid supplies.

The leaders also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue.

