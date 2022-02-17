Russian hackers accessed sensitive US defence information for 2 yrs

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft aims to skill 100,000 Indians in cybersecurity by 2022
Indian cybersecurity industry hits $9.8 bn in revenue: Nasscom
Microsoft most imitated brand of all phishing attacks: Report
Cyberattacks surge amid accelerating Covid-driven digitalisation: WEF study
FBI, Europol take down servers used in 'major international cyberattacks'
-
Russian state-sponsored hackers have been targeting US defence contractors for at least two years, and they acquired information on weapons, aircraft design, and combat communications systems over that period of time.
According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and National Security Agency (NSA), the state-sponsored actors have targeted both large and small cleared defence contractors (CDCs) and subcontractors with varying levels of cybersecurity protocols and resources.
These CDCs support contracts for the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community, the agencies said in a statement late on Wednesday.
"Russian state-sponsored cyber actors have targeted US CDCs from at least January 2020, through February 2022. The actors leverage access to CDC networks to obtain sensitive data about US defence and intelligence programmes and capabilities," said the CISA.
Compromised entities have included CDCs supporting the US Army, US Air Force, US Navy, US Space Force, and DoD and intelligence programmes.
Through these intrusions, the threat actors have acquired unclassified CDC-proprietary and export-controlled information.
"This theft has granted the actors significant insight into US weapons platforms development and deployment timelines, plans for communications infrastructure, and specific technologies employed by the US government and military," the agencies warned.
Although many contract awards and descriptions are publicly accessible, programme developments and internal company communications "remain sensitive".
In multiple instances, the threat actors maintained persistent access for at least six months.
"Although the actors have used a variety of malware to maintain persistence, the FBI, NSA, and CISA have also observed intrusions that did not rely on malware or other persistence mechanisms," said the agencies.
In instances when the actors have successfully obtained access, the FBI, NSA, and CISA have noted regular and recurring exfiltration of emails and data.
For example, during a compromise in 2021, threat actors exfiltrated hundreds of documents related to the company's products, relationships with other countries, and internal personnel and legal matters, the agencies mentioned.
The FBI, NSA, and CISA now urge all CDCs to investigate suspicious activity in their enterprise and cloud environments.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU