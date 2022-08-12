Russian journo under house arrest over criticism of war against Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from GAIL India: Report
Russia steps up assaults in Ukraine as Kyiv appeals for more help
Ukraine blames Russia for gas transit interruption to European consumers
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy speaks of hope & victory on Easter Sunday
China refuses to deliver aircraft parts to Russia amid invasion of Ukraine
-
Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, whose residence was raided earlier this week, has been put under house arrest until October 9 over her criticism of Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine.
Russian news agencies reported the decision by a Moscow court on Thursday, reports dpa news agency.
It is part of a criminal case against 44-year-old Ovsyannikova for the alleged spreading of false information about Russian armed forces.
She faces between five and 10 years in prison, according to Interfax news agency.
Her home was raided by security officers on Wednesday after which she was arrested.
Ovsyannikova worked for Russian state television's Channel One and had been considered loyal to the Kremlin until she held an anti-war banner up to the camera in a news broadcast in March.
The banner read: "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here."
She spent several months abroad afterwards working for German newspaper Die Welt.
In July, she again protested the war near the Kremlin.
Under Russian law, Moscow's war on Ukraine can only be referred to as a special military operation and penalties for criticizing the army's actions were made tougher in March.
Ovsyannikova has only been issued with fines on the smaller end of the scale so far.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU