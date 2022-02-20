S. Korean chipmakers to invest $47.36 bn amid heated global competition

-
ALSO READ
Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plant
Intel-owned Tower Semiconductor's chip-making plan in India back on table
Govt's Rs 76,000-cr plan to woo chip makers, create semiconductor ecosystem
Govt's policy to build semiconductor ecosystem improves on earlier attempts
Enough demand in India to take care of 5-6 fab plants: Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
South Korea's chipmakers vowed to expand their domestic investment this year to more than a combined 56.7 trillion won ($47.36 billion) amid heated global competition and supply chain disruptions.
The plan was announced by the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association based on a recent survey of its members on their investment plan in the new year, including Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix.
If fully executed, the amount represents a 10 per cent increase from 51.6 trillion won they invested last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The ministry said that large chipmakers plan to spend 53.6 trillion won in 2022, and smaller firms in the fabless and other system semiconductor field will make an investment of 1.3 trillion won. It did not disclose a detailed investment plan by company.
In a move to support the industry, the government will increase facility investment in relevant industrial complexes and set up an entity in charge of administrative support, according to the ministry.
It also vowed to increase the entrance quota at colleges with degrees in semiconductors to 700 this year and to operate new education programs to nurture 1,200 experts in the field every year, reports Yonhap news agency.
"The government's active policy backing is a must to nurture professional manpower so as to win competition with global firms," association chief Lee Jeong-bae said during a meeting with Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook on Wednesday.
Lee, who is also the head of Samsung's memory business division, also called on the government to extend tax cuts and other various incentives and speed up deregulation.
--IANS
wh/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU