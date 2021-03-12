S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open as bond yields spike

(Reuters) - The and the Dow opened lower on Friday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as a spike in U.S. bond yields reignited inflation worries and dented appetite for high-growth stocks.

The Industrial Average fell 23.2 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32462.4 and the fell 14.8 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 3924.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.9 points, or 1.31%, to 13222.813 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)