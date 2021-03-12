JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Royal Dutch Shell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6 billion
Business Standard

S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open as bond yields spike

S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as a spike in US bond yields reignited inflation worries and dented appetite for high-growth stocks

Topics
S&P 500 | Dow Jones

Reuters 

wall street, market, stocks

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as a spike in U.S. bond yields reignited inflation worries and dented appetite for high-growth stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.2 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32462.4 and the S&P 500 fell 14.8 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 3924.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.9 points, or 1.31%, to 13222.813 at the opening bell.

 

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 12 2021. 20:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.