S&P 500 opens nearly flat after strong inflation data; J&J slips

The opened nearly flat on Tuesday as data showed consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March, while slipped as federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The opened higher by 2.11 points, or 0.05%, at 4,130.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.45 points, or 0.38%, to 13,902.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.24 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,721.16.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)