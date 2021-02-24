Samsung SDI to invest $849 million to expand EV battery plant in Hungary

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 2021: Details here
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus may feature thin bezels around flat display
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
New Samsung laptops may include OLED screens, S Pen support: Report
Samsung's R&D spending rises again in third quarter; jobs at record high
-
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean manufacturer Samsung SDI Co Ltd said it will invest 942 billion won ($849 million) to expand its electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Hungary, a company official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The firm, whose EV customers include Ford Motor Co and BMW AG, is also considering building another EV battery plant in the central European country, though no time line for construction has been decided, the official said.
Samsung SDI, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, began production at the Hungary plant in 2018, producing batteries for 50,000 EVs a year.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, it said its wholly owned Hungary subsidiary will raise capital by issuing shares worth 404 billion won. Samsung SDI will also guarantee debt worth 538 billion won for its Hungary subsidiary to finance investment.
Samsung SDI also has EV battery plants in South Korea and China.
($1 = 1,109.0000 won)
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU