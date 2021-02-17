New Samsung laptops may include OLED screens, S Pen support: Report

-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on two new laptops -- Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 -- that may feature OLED displays and will be compatible with S Pen stylus.
The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in an LTE variant as well, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will also come in a 5G version.
The Galaxy Book Pro could feature a traditional form factor, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge, reports SamMobile.
The laptops were first revealed in a Bluetooth certification filing that surfaced last month. Both laptop models feature Bluetooth 5.1 as per the certification documents.
According to The Verge, the laptops will reportedly be available with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screens.
These wouldn't be the first of Samsung's laptops to support the S Pen, but it comes after the company announced a new pair of S Pen styluses alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the report said.
There's a standard S Pen that's sold separately from the phone, and later this year it'll be joined by the S Pen Pro, an upgraded version that adds Bluetooth and air gesture support, it added.
The new laptops are rumored to be powered by Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs.
--IANS
vc/in
