GameStop finance head to step down as company shifts into tech-driven sale

(Reuters) - GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell will resign on March 26, the video game retailer said on Tuesday, with the departure coming weeks after big bets by individual investors triggered massive price swings in the company's stock.
Bell's resignation was not because of any disagreement with the firm, the company said.
GameStop said it intends to appoint Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh to the role of interim CFO, if a permanent replacement is not in place at the time of Bell's departure.
The company has begun a search for a permanent CFO and retained an executive search firm to support the process, where internal and external candidates will be evaluated.
