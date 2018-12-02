Saudi crown prince, Vladmir Putin discuss oil price crisis at G20 summit

met Russian on the sidelines of in on Saturday and discussed areas of cooperation including rebalancing the world oil market, the reported.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which is a key member, and and other leading will meet in on Dec 6-7 to discuss the oil market, as prices have been declining due to oversupply.

has suggested OPEC and its allies reduce output by 1 million barrels per day from January 2019 to stem the price falls.



Speaking in Buenos Aires, Putin said on Saturday that he had no concrete figures on possible output cuts but that would continue contributing to reducing global output.

On Friday, Putin and the crown prince, heir to the throne of the world's top oil exporter, exchanged a high-five as they took seats next to each other at a plenary session of the Group of 20 summit.



Putin's friendly behaviour contrasted sharply with that of other leaders at the summit, amid suspicions of the prince's possible involvement in the killing of Saudi at the in October.

has said the had no prior knowledge of the murder, which has strained Saudi ties with the West and battered the prince's image abroad.

has refrained from criticising or the over the killing. Putin said in October he lacked information about the matter and said Russia would not tear up its relations with Saudi Arabia because of it.



However, has also fostered strong ties with Saudi Arabia's regional arch foe Russia and back in Syria's civil war, while Saudi Arabia along with Western countries have backed some rebel groups.

Putin is expected to visit Riyadh, but the timing of visit has not yet been finalised.