Saudi looks to diversify economy, launches visa for sports, musical events

on Tuesday announced it will issue special visas allowing foreign tourists to attend its sporting or musical events, a strategy aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy, according to an official statement.

The new Saudi visa programme, called "Sharek," will be launched to coincide with the Formula-E Ad Diriyah Grand Prix inaugural race due to take place on Dec 15, near the capital Riyadh, Efe reported.

" will open up its borders to fans of live sport, music and culture for the first time with the launch of a new process dedicated to welcoming tourists," according to a Saudi General Sports Authority statement.

Saudi Arabia's current visa policy is strict and limited to resident foreign workers, travelling businessmen and Muslim pilgrims, who are given a special visa that only enables them to visit the holy sites.

"Sharek" is part of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision, a strategic development plan that seeks to diversify its economy, making it less dependent on its oil and, among other initiatives, double the kingdom's number of tourists and religious pilgrims.