JUST IN
'Deeply disappointed' that truce in Yemen not extended, says India
Turkish parliament passes disputed bill amending press, social media laws
UK PM Liz Truss faces pressure from Conservatives over tax cuts policies
Nato holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Russian President Putin threats
France to boost military presence, deploy additional tanks in Romania
Jan 6 riots committee promises 'surprising' details before election
Indian-American groups launch voting campaigns ahead of midterm elections
Trump calls US' legal system 'broken disgrace' after deposition order
Russia can't erase a sovereign state from map: Biden hails UNGA vote
West pledges to bolster Ukraine air defence; nuke plant loses power
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
'Deeply disappointed' that truce in Yemen not extended, says India
Business Standard

SCO-RATS decides to counter terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan

Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has decided on joint measures by member countries to counter threats posed by terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan

Topics
SCO | Terroristan | Afghanistan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Friday decided on joint measures by member countries to counter threats posed by international terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of RATS that was hosted by India in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of all the member nations including China and Pakistan.

India's Deputy National Security Advisor Dattatray Padsalgikar said the meeting also decided to organise a military exercise called "Solidarity- 2023" next year.It is learnt that the exercise will take place in China.

"Joint measures of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organisations from the territory of Afghanistan were approved," Padsalgikar said at a media briefing.

India hosted the meeting in its capacity as the chair of SCO-RATS.

"The Council of the SCO-RATS decided to organise and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states 'Solidarity-2023'," the deputy NSA said.

He said the meeting also considered the course of implementation of earlier decisions of SCO-RATS.

"The work plans of the SCO-RATS Executive Committee, as well as the activities of the group of technical experts of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, expert groups in the areas of border cooperation and countering the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes were approved," Padsalgikar.

India handed over chairmanship of the SCO-RATS to Kazakhstan at the meeting, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SCO

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.