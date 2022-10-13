JUST IN
France to boost military presence, deploy additional tanks in Romania
Jan 6 riots committee promises 'surprising' details before election
Indian-American groups launch voting campaigns ahead of midterm elections
Trump calls US' legal system 'broken disgrace' after deposition order
Russia can't erase a sovereign state from map: Biden hails UNGA vote
West pledges to bolster Ukraine air defence; nuke plant loses power
UNGA demands Russia immediately reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine
Revitalised Quad, India will support free, open Indo-Pacific: US
US in 'decisive decade' in competition with China: NSA Jake Sullivan
Joe Biden's global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Jan 6 riots committee promises 'surprising' details before election
Business Standard

France to boost military presence, deploy additional tanks in Romania

France will deploy armoured personnel carriers, tanks in central Romania by end of October to strengthen the NATO battle group stationed there, the Defence Ministry in Bucharest said in a statement

Topics
France | Romania | Military weapon

IANS  |  Bucharest 

France will deploy armoured personnel carriers and tanks in central Romania by the end of October to strengthen the NATO battle group stationed there, the Defence Ministry in Bucharest said in a statement.

A company of armoured personnel carriers and a company of Leclerc tanks of the French Army will be dispatched to the town of Cincu in central Romania both by rail and on wheels, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Battle Group Forward Presence (BGFP) was established in Romania in May by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force deployed in the country.

Led by France, the battle group is stationed at the Joint National Training Centre in Cincu, where it has been carrying out missions and training activities together with the Romanian Army.

France aims to step up its military presence in Romania and will deploy additional armoured vehicles and tanks there, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on France

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 11:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.