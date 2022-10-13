France to boost military presence, deploy additional tanks in Romania

-
ALSO READ
US seeks to add India as 6th nation for NATO plus, says lawmaker Ro Khanna
Ukrainian President, NATO's secretary-general discuss aid for Kyiv
Zelenskyy to attend NATO summit in Madrid from June 28 to 29: Report
Sweden, Finland's decision to join NATO will make us more secure: Joe Biden
NATO exercises begin along its eastern flank, says Poland's armed forces
-
France will deploy armoured personnel carriers and tanks in central Romania by the end of October to strengthen the NATO battle group stationed there, the Defence Ministry in Bucharest said in a statement.
A company of armoured personnel carriers and a company of Leclerc tanks of the French Army will be dispatched to the town of Cincu in central Romania both by rail and on wheels, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
The Battle Group Forward Presence (BGFP) was established in Romania in May by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force deployed in the country.
Led by France, the battle group is stationed at the Joint National Training Centre in Cincu, where it has been carrying out missions and training activities together with the Romanian Army.
France aims to step up its military presence in Romania and will deploy additional armoured vehicles and tanks there, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 11:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU