France to boost military presence, deploy additional tanks in Romania

will deploy armoured personnel carriers and tanks in central by the end of October to strengthen the battle group stationed there, the Defence Ministry in Bucharest said in a statement.

A company of armoured personnel carriers and a company of Leclerc tanks of the French Army will be dispatched to the town of Cincu in central both by rail and on wheels, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Battle Group Forward Presence (BGFP) was established in in May by transforming the allied multinational elements within the Response Force deployed in the country.

Led by France, the battle group is stationed at the Joint National Training Centre in Cincu, where it has been carrying out missions and training activities together with the Romanian Army.

aims to step up its military presence in Romania and will deploy additional armoured vehicles and tanks there, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

