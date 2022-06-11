JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Cosmetics maker Revlon, in $3.31 bn debt, nears bankruptcy filing: Report
Business Standard

Serbian prez, German chancellor disagree over imposing sanctions on Russia

The German Chancellor "in a decisive, clear and sharp manner" asked Serbia to join Western sanctions against Russia, and even offered help for the construction of energy capacities, Serbian prez told

Topics
Germany | Aleksandar Vucic | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Belgrade 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (AP/PTI)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (AP/PTI)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz disagreed on the necessity to impose sanctions on Russia after their discussion on the Ukraine war.

The German Chancellor "in a decisive, clear and sharp manner" asked Serbia to join Western sanctions against Russia, and even offered help for the construction of energy capacities, Vucic told a press conference after their meeting here.

"I spoke about our position, and the specific situation which Serbia has around Kosovo and Metohija province," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying, referring to the country's southern province which unilaterally declared independence in 2008 after Serbia was heavily bombarded by NATO in 1999.

"As much as you like the integrity of Ukraine, we love the integrity of Serbia," he said, reminding Russia's support for Serbia's territorial integrity at the UN Security Council, Serbia-Russia traditional friendship, and energy cooperation.

Vucic said that Serbia has a different position when it comes to the necessity to impose sanctions on Russia.

"We Serbia remember what sanctions look like and on the other hand we had a different kind of relations with the Russian side for centuries."

Scholz voiced the European Union's (EU) expectation that "all (EU) membership candidates should join those sanctions", repeating Germany's support for Serbia's accession to the bloc.

Scholz's Balkan tour started on Friday in Pristina and Belgrade.

The next stops include Greece, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, June 11 2022. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.