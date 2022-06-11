Serbian prez, German chancellor disagree over imposing sanctions on Russia

-
ALSO READ
Putin, Scholz agree on need to avert war amid Ukraine tensions
Zelensky discusses defensive aid for Ukraine with Germany's Olaf Scholz
Zelenskyy to attend NATO summit in Madrid from June 28 to 29: Report
From banking to sports to vodka, Russia's isolation grows amid Ukraine war
Russian foreign minister's Serbia visit cancelled after overflight refusal
-
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz disagreed on the necessity to impose sanctions on Russia after their discussion on the Ukraine war.
The German Chancellor "in a decisive, clear and sharp manner" asked Serbia to join Western sanctions against Russia, and even offered help for the construction of energy capacities, Vucic told a press conference after their meeting here.
"I spoke about our position, and the specific situation which Serbia has around Kosovo and Metohija province," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying, referring to the country's southern province which unilaterally declared independence in 2008 after Serbia was heavily bombarded by NATO in 1999.
"As much as you like the integrity of Ukraine, we love the integrity of Serbia," he said, reminding Russia's support for Serbia's territorial integrity at the UN Security Council, Serbia-Russia traditional friendship, and energy cooperation.
Vucic said that Serbia has a different position when it comes to the necessity to impose sanctions on Russia.
"We Serbia remember what sanctions look like and on the other hand we had a different kind of relations with the Russian side for centuries."
Scholz voiced the European Union's (EU) expectation that "all (EU) membership candidates should join those sanctions", repeating Germany's support for Serbia's accession to the bloc.
Scholz's Balkan tour started on Friday in Pristina and Belgrade.
The next stops include Greece, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU